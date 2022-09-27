Intel Arc Graphics A770 Launching 12 October For $329 USD
In addition to announcing 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, Intel also announced their Arc Graphics A770 flagship graphics card will be launching in just two weeks.
Intel's Arc A770 with 32 Xe cores and running at 2.1GHz will be available on 12 October at ap rice of just $329 USD.
The Arc Graphics A770 details during today's Innovation keynote were rather light and limited comparison to the competition, but in any event we now know it will be available retail starting on 12 October.
More details on the Arc Graphics 7 series via Intel.com.
Linux benchmarks will come when available while still highly relevant are the Linux driver requirements for the Arc Graphics A380 as well as my initial Intel Arc Graphics A380 Linux experience for those interested.
8 Comments