Intel LAM Patches Updated After Its Rejection From Linux 6.2

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 December 2022 at 06:41 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel engineers had submitted support for Linear Address Masking (LAM) with the recently-closed Linux 6.2 merge window but it was rejected by Linus Torvalds. In working toward re-submitted it for the v6.3 cycle or later, an updated Linux LAM patch series was posted today.

Linus Torvalds rejected the Intel LAM patches from Linux 6.2 on the basis of changes to the untagged_addr() function believed to be "fundamentally broken" and making invalid assumptions. He also wasn't fond of the LAM name when Arm already provides this functionality as TBI, but that's something the Intel engineers would have a tougher time changing at Intel.


Intel LAM is about using the untranslated address bits of user-space addresses so it can be used for metadata. The LAM metadata can be used for purposes such like user-space memory sanitizers and tagging and is similar in nature to AMD's Upper Address Ignore "UAI" with Zen 4 and Arm's Top Byte Ignore "TBI" features.

In any event this morning marked the v13 patches for Linear Address Masking being sent out for review. With this v13 series is a fix for a race between the untagged_addr() and LAM enabling as part of Linus Torvalds' criticism.

With the v13 changes it does not allow for enabling LAM after the process spawned a second thread and additional changes to the untagged address functionality. See the v13 series for more details on the changes.

At least with Intel engineers being quick to iterate on their Linux patches, it gives hope this will be all squared away for the Linux 6.3 cycle that should kick off in February.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Preparing New "Xe" Linux Kernel Graphics Driver For Modern iGPUs & dGPUs
OpenVINO 2022.3 Released With Full Support For Sapphire Rapids, Intel dGPUs
Intel Sends Out Initial Linux Kernel Patches For FRED
Intel Releases oneDNN 3.0 In Advance Of Sapphire Rapids
Linux 6.2 "char/misc" Changes Land With Continued Intel Gaudi2 Enablement
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops: Linux's strcmp() For The m68k Has Always Been Broken
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO
Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster
New Patches Aim To Boost Linux 9p Performance By ~10x
Rust-GPU 0.4 Released To Provide "First Class" GPU Graphics & Compute Shaders With Rust
Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes
Linux 6.2 Lands Support For Multiple Compression Streams With ZRAM
Fedora 38 Plots Path To Unified Kernel Support