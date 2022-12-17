Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.



Intel PRM documentation on this new hardware feature has been available since 2020.

Christ.



Is it too late to ask Intel to call this "Top-Bits-Ignore", and instead of adding another crazy TLA [Three Letter Acronym], we'd just all agree to call this "TBI"?



I know, I know, NIH and all that, but at least as long as we are limiting ourselves to regular US-ASCII, we really only have 17576 TLA's to go around, and at some point it gets not only confusing, but really quite wasteful, to have everybody make up their own architecture-specific TLA.



And while I'm on the subject: I really think that the changes to "untagged_addr()" are fundamentally broken.



Why? That whole LAM (or BTI) is not necessarily per-mm. It can easily be per-*thread*.



Imagine, if you will, a setup where you have some threads that use tagged pointers, and some threads that don't.



For example, maybe the upper bits of the address contains a tag that is used only used within a virtual machine? You could even have the "native" mode use the full address space, and put itself and its private data in the upper bits virtually.



[In other words], imagine using the virtual address masking as not just memory sanitizers, but as an actual honest-to-goodness separation feature (eg JITed code might fundamentally have access only to the lower bits, while the JITter itself sees the whole address space).



Maybe that's not how LAM works on x86, but your changes to untagged_addr() are *not* x86-specific.



So I really think this is completely wrong, quite aside from the naming. It just makes assumptions that aren't valid.



The fact that you made this mm-specific actually ends up being an active bug in the code, even on x86-64. You use the mmap lock to serialize this all in prctl_enable_tagged_addr(), but then the read side (ie just untagged_addr()) isn't actually serialized at all - and *shouldn't* be serialized.



So I really think this is a fundamental design mistake, and while I pulled it and sorted out the trivial conflicts, I've unpulled it again as being actively mis-designed.



Intel LAM isn't landing for Linux 6.2 with Torvalds being unhappy over the kernel implementation and is of the opinion that some of the kernel changes for supporting it are "fundamentally broken"... In an ideal world, he'd also prefer it be re-branded.