Arm Opens Up To Using Intel's 18A Process For Leading-Edge SoCs
Intel Foundry Services (IFS) has racked up a big win today with Arm over enabling chip designers to make use of Intel's upcoming 18A process for low-power Arm SoCs.
Intel's 18A process will be an option for Arm SoCs by their licensees/partners targeting automotive, IoT, data centers, aerospace, and other fields to make use of that next-generation manufacturing process.
As part of its IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel is investing in leading-edge manufacturing capacity around the world, including significant expansions in the U.S. and the EU, to serve sustained long-term demand for chips. This collaboration will enable a more balanced global supply chain for foundry customers working in mobile SoC design on Arm-based CPU cores. By unlocking Arm’s leading-edge compute portfolio and world-class IP on Intel process technology, Arm partners will be able to take full advantage of Intel’s open system foundry model, which goes beyond traditional wafer fabrication to include packaging, software and chiplets.
IFS and Arm will undertake design technology co-optimization (DTCO), in which chip design and process technologies are optimized together to improve power, performance, area and cost (PPAC) for Arm cores targeting Intel 18A process technology. Intel 18A delivers two breakthrough technologies, PowerVia for optimal power delivery and RibbonFET gate all around (GAA) transistor architecture for optimal performance and power. IFS and Arm will develop a mobile reference design, allowing demonstration of the software and system knowledge for foundry customers. With the industry’s evolution from DTCO to system technology co-optimization (STCO), Arm and IFS will work together to optimize the platforms from applications and software through package and silicon, leveraging Intel’s unique open system foundry model.
More details on this Intel IFS and Arm collaboration via the Intel Newsroom.
Intel's 20A and 18A processes are similar to TSMC's N2 (2nm) and should be entering mass production during the back half of 2024.
Add A Comment