Intel Compute Runtime Updated With Initial Xe Kernel Driver Support

Getting back on track for its new release rhythm, Intel today published the Compute-Runtime 23.05.25593.11 version along with the Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.13230.7.

The new versions are part of getting back on track following its release hiatus earlier this year and working into a monthly release cycle groove moving forward. The Intel developers have also been very busy with code changes, as reported earlier this month the Intel Compute Runtime is performing very well now on DG2/Alchemist Arc Graphics and working out great across all the workloads I've been tossing its way.


There are some 300+ new commits in the Intel Compute Runtime 23.05.25593.11 compared to the prior release. Among the most significant work in this release is presenting initial support for running the compute stack atop Intel's in-development Xe kernel Direct Rendering Manager driver. The Intel Xe DRM driver has yet to be mainlined in the Linux kernel but in working towards that milestone for handling Gen12 graphics and newer, the Compute Runtime now has initial support for that modern kernel graphics driver. The i915 kernel driver continues to be supported and will continue to do so for pre-Tigerlake hardware while this compute stack at least now supports the new driver's user-space API.

The updated Intel Compute Runtime stack in source form as well as Ubuntu/Debian binaries can be found via GitHub for providing the latest OpenCL and Level Zero support for Intel graphics.

The IGC 1.0.13230.7 Intel Graphics Compiler is also out today as part of the new release for shipping the latest compiler code and its 400+ new patches.
