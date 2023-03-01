Intel Compute Runtime 22.53.25242.13 Released With OpenCL & Level Zero Enhancements

Following a three month lull, last week Intel got back to releasing Compute-Runtime and IGC compiler updates. They have been working to shift to a monthly release cadence while during this transition period they needed extra time as it also rolled out some compiler/runtime interface changes. Now back into their swing of things, for kicking off the new month they have the Compute Runtime 22.53.25242.13 release.

This release has many of the newer Compute-Runtime Git commits compared to what shipped as part of last week's tagged version. Today's release announcement notes they still have one more back-logged release to make while beginning in mid-March is when they will likely be starting their predictable monthly release cadence. There isn't a concise change-log with what's changed for this new version but in quickly scanning all of the Git commits, there is a wide assortment of low-level enhancements to this compute driver code. It's great seeing all the investments Intel continues to make in the software side of the house.

Intel Arc Graphics A770


The Intel Compute Runtime stack continues supporting OpenCL 3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero 1.3 on hardware from their latest DG2/Alchemist Arc Graphics products back through Skylake (or Broadwell and Apollo / Elkart Lakes with just CL 3.0 sans L0). The compute stack also supports Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) usage too.

Those wanting to grab the latest Intel Compute Runtime stack sources or convenient binaries built for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, see their GitHub release page. I'll be working on some fresh Arc Graphics compute tests shortly.
