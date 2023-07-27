Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU Assembler Adds Support For Intel's 2024~2025 ISA Extensions
Merged overnight to the GNU Assembler / Binutils codebase were support for the following new instructions:
PBNDKB - The PBNDKB instruction that is part of Total Storage Encryption (TSE) coming with Lunar Lake. PBNDKB is around the Platform Bind Key to Binary Large Object support. In particular, PBNDKB allows for software to bind information to a particular platform by encrypting it with a platform-specific wrapping key.
SHA512 - The SHA512 instructions coming with Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake for accelerated SHA512 hashing.
SM3 - SM3 hashing instructions for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.
SM4 - The SM4 cipher used in Chinese WLAN WAPI standard and used with TLS. SM4 is also on deck for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.
AVX-VNNI-INT16 - The INT16 additions to AVX-VNNI also coming for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.
It's great seeing these bits getting squared away for the GNU compiler toolchain support well ahead of launch. There's also been early LLVM enablement too for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.