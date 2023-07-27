GNU Assembler Adds Support For Intel's 2024~2025 ISA Extensions

27 July 2023
Going along with Intel adding Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake support to the GCC compiler, Intel has also now contributed the new ISA extensions for these future processors to the GNU Assembler "Gas" support as part of their early compiler toolchain enablement.

Merged overnight to the GNU Assembler / Binutils codebase were support for the following new instructions:

PBNDKB - The PBNDKB instruction that is part of Total Storage Encryption (TSE) coming with Lunar Lake. PBNDKB is around the Platform Bind Key to Binary Large Object support. In particular, PBNDKB allows for software to bind information to a particular platform by encrypting it with a platform-specific wrapping key.

SHA512 - The SHA512 instructions coming with Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake for accelerated SHA512 hashing.

SM3 - SM3 hashing instructions for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.

SM4 - The SM4 cipher used in Chinese WLAN WAPI standard and used with TLS. SM4 is also on deck for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.

AVX-VNNI-INT16 - The INT16 additions to AVX-VNNI also coming for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.


It's great seeing these bits getting squared away for the GNU compiler toolchain support well ahead of launch. There's also been early LLVM enablement too for Arrow Lake S and Lunar Lake.
