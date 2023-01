More AMD Zen 4 Compiler Tuning Work Lands In GCC 13

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

this patch adds more tunes for zen4:

- new tunes for avx512 scater instructions. In micro benchmarks these seems consistent loss compared to open-coded coe

- disable use of gather for zen4. While these are win for a micro benchmarks (based on TSVC), enabling gather is a loss for parest. So for now it seems safe to keep it off.

- disable pass to avoid FMA chains for znver4 since fmadd was optimized and does not seem to cause regressions.

SUSE compiler engineer Jan Hubicka has landed some additional AMD Zen 4 " znver4 " CPU target tuning ahead of the upcoming GCC 13 stable compiler release.Since December the longtime GNU Compiler Collection developer had been volleying various Zen 4 tuning patches for GCC 13, making up for the rather basic Zen 4 compiler support contributed by AMD in October that basically carried over the Zen 3 target and enabled the new CPU ISA extensions found with Zen 4.Over the past few weeks we've seen several rounds of Zen 4 tuning by Hubicka to squeeze into what will be the GCC 13.1 stable release. On Monday the latest patch was merged:Once GCC 13 is primed for release it will be interesting to see how this AMD Zen 4 tuning compares to AMD's AOCC 4.0 compiler as a downstream of LLVM/Clang. AMD did upstream their initial Zen 4 enablement to LLVM/Clang that landed in early December but as of writing there have been no follow-up tuning patches there yet.

With the next round of compiler releases, -march=znver4 can be used if wanting to cater the compiler's instructions and optimizations to the AMD Ryzen 7000 series and AMD EPYC 9004 series processors.