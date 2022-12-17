Initial AMD Zen 4 Enablement Lands In LLVM Clang 16.0

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 17 December 2022 at 07:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD --
As of today the LLVM Git compiler finally has initial support for AMD Zen 4 CPUs with the -march=znver4 option now wired up for Ryzen 7000 series and EPYC 9004 series processors.

At the end of November AMD finally posted their initial Zen 4 LLVM patch to introduce the "znver4" target and enabling the new instructions found with Zen 4 Ryzen and EPYC processors. While the new ISAs are added, sadly it lacks any tuned scheduler model yet (for now just reusing the Zen 3 tuning) for Zen 4 but is said to be coming later.


Using -march=znver4 to target compiling software for Zen 4 flips on AVX-512, CDI, DQI, eBWI, VLX, BMI, BMI2, IFMA, VNNI, BITALG, GFNI, BF16, SHSTK, and VPOPCNTDQ as the new ISA compiler features over Zen 3. This initial but basic compiler support is similar to the initial Znver4 code in GCC that landed in October. At least since that point SUSE engineers have been working on some tuning patches and should be merged in time for GCC 13.1. Hopefully the LLVM tuning for Zen 4 will follow in short-order.


The initial Znver4 support landed via this commit. Now that it's merged it will be present for introduction in LLVM 16.0 that will likely be released around March if usual release traditions hold true. We'll see what more tuning/optimizations come prior to that point. Once the LLVM and GCC support for Zen 4 matures a bit I will be around with some fresh Ryzen 7000 series and 4th Gen EPYC "Genoa" compiler benchmarks. It's too bad that the LLVM enablement didn't land sooner especially with the AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler being derived from LLVM.

For now at least the best Zen 4 tuned compiler support is by way of AMD's AOCC 4.0 compiler.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD P-State EPP Patches Spun An 8th Time For Helping Out Linux Performance & Efficiency
AMD Overhauls Their SEV-SNP Hypervisor Patches They Are Working To Upstream In Linux
AMD P-State EPP Won't Be Ready Until Linux 6.3
AMD Releases AOMP 16.0-3 Compiler
AMD Cezanne Laptops See Last Minute Suspend/Resume Fix With Linux 6.1
AMD Posts P-State Linux Patches For New "Guided Autonomous Mode"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Btrfs With Linux 6.2 Bringing Performance Improvements, Better RAID 5/6 Reliability
Linux 6.1 Released With MGLRU, Initial Rust Code
Linux 6.2 Speeds Up A Function By 715x - kallsyms_lookup_name()
Raspberry Pi Supply Chain Issues Beginning To Ease Up
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
Xfce 4.18 Released - Much Improved File Manager, Better HiDPI, Adaptive Vsync With GLX
KDE Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support