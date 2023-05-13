Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fwupd 1.9.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes, New Capabilities
Fwupd 1.9.1 carries over some of the changes from the 1.8.15 release like adding support for Logitech Tap devices, more Logitech Unifying receivers being supported, nRFS2 desktop Keyboard support, and more. Also added to Fwupd 1.9.1 is now supporting the CH347 SPI programmer and Wacom Cintiq Pro 27.
Fwupd now supports firmware updating on Logitech Tap devices. Logitech hardware has been enjoying rather robust Linux firmware updating support with LVFS/Fwupd.
Fwupd 1.9.1 also adds new features like being able to read the AMD AGESA bootloader version and TEE versions from the kernel, dropping .gz file support if the remote is using .xz, support for NVMe CA3 activation, and many different bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the new Fwupd 1.9.1 feature release via GitHub.