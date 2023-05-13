Fwupd 1.9.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes, New Capabilities

Following yesterday's release of Fwupd 1.8.15, Fwupd 1.9.1 is now available as the latest release of this open-source firmware updating solution for Linux systems.

Fwupd 1.9.1 carries over some of the changes from the 1.8.15 release like adding support for Logitech Tap devices, more Logitech Unifying receivers being supported, nRFS2 desktop Keyboard support, and more. Also added to Fwupd 1.9.1 is now supporting the CH347 SPI programmer and Wacom Cintiq Pro 27.

Logitech Tap
Fwupd now supports firmware updating on Logitech Tap devices. Logitech hardware has been enjoying rather robust Linux firmware updating support with LVFS/Fwupd.


Fwupd 1.9.1 also adds new features like being able to read the AMD AGESA bootloader version and TEE versions from the kernel, dropping .gz file support if the remote is using .xz, support for NVMe CA3 activation, and many different bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on the new Fwupd 1.9.1 feature release via GitHub.
