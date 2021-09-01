Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Fwupd 1.9.21 Released With Synaptics Carrera & Wacom Movink Support
With Fwupd 1.9.21 there are a few bug fixes while the most notable change is adding support for Synaptics Carrera devices as well as Wacom Movink devices. Synaptics Carrera is for the company's VMM9xxxx MST devices. The Wacom Movink is their DTH135K0C device.
The Wacom Movink 13 is a ~$750 USD high-end tablet OLED display. Now you can enjoy updating the device firmware under Linux with this high-end, beautiful pen display.
Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 1.9.21 changes via GitHub.