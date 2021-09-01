Fwupd 1.9.21 Released With Synaptics Carrera & Wacom Movink Support

Fwupd 1.9.21 is now available for this open-source software for facilitating system firmware and device/peripheral firmware updates under Linux and other platforms.

With Fwupd 1.9.21 there are a few bug fixes while the most notable change is adding support for Synaptics Carrera devices as well as Wacom Movink devices. Synaptics Carrera is for the company's VMM9xxxx MST devices. The Wacom Movink is their DTH135K0C device.

Wacom Movink 13 tablet display


The Wacom Movink 13 is a ~$750 USD high-end tablet OLED display. Now you can enjoy updating the device firmware under Linux with this high-end, beautiful pen display.

Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 1.9.21 changes via GitHub.
