Fwupd 1.9.20 Released With Updated FPC Fingerprint Reader Support

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 20 May 2024 at 05:51 AM EDT.
LVFS
While Fwupd developers are working toward the Fwupd 2.0 release, out this morning is Fwupd 1.9.20 as the newest point release for this open-source solution for firmware updating on Linux that pairs with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

New hardware support in Fwupd 1.9.20 comes down to supporting newer FPC fingerprint readers. The updated Fwupd release now supports FPC fingerprint readers using their firmware file format version 2 compared to existing FPC devices on the older firmware format.

fwupd


Fwupd 1.9.20 also adds new APIs to allow uploading reports for use within GNOME-Firmware, allowing the user to upload the entire device list to LVFS, and a variety of bug fixes.

Downloads and more information on the Fwupd 1.9.20 release via GitHub.
