Fwupd 1.9.20 Released With Updated FPC Fingerprint Reader Support
New hardware support in Fwupd 1.9.20 comes down to supporting newer FPC fingerprint readers. The updated Fwupd release now supports FPC fingerprint readers using their firmware file format version 2 compared to existing FPC devices on the older firmware format.
Fwupd 1.9.20 also adds new APIs to allow uploading reports for use within GNOME-Firmware, allowing the user to upload the entire device list to LVFS, and a variety of bug fixes.
Downloads and more information on the Fwupd 1.9.20 release via GitHub.