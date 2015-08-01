Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Fwupd 1.8.15 Released With Support For Updating More Device Firmware Under Linux
Fwupd 1.8.15 carries the latest DBX fix-ups for BlackLotus, the fwupd-refresh systemd timer is now set to trigger once per hour, and several other fixes were merged into this release.
When it comes to new device support with Fwupd 1.8.15, this open-source firmware updating utility continues adding support for more Logitech Unifying receivers, the Nordic Semiconductor MCUboot is now supported, and the nRF52 Desktop Keyboard is also now supported. The nRF52 Desktop Keyboard is part of the Nordic Semiconductor reference design for Blueooth LE keyboards.
Some of the Logitech device particulars now supported are for the Logitech Unifying Receivers with Texas Pico and other TI controller. There is also now support for Logitech Tap devices that are for Logitech video collaboration products. It's nice seeing that work come from a Logitech engineer directly.
Those building Fwupd from source can grab the latest v1.8.15 code via GitHub.