Fwupd 1.8.15 Released With Support For Updating More Device Firmware Under Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 12 May 2023 at 08:49 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LVFS/Fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat today released Fwupd 1.8.15 with fixes and allowing some additional devices to now enjoy firmware updating under Linux.

Fwupd 1.8.15 carries the latest DBX fix-ups for BlackLotus, the fwupd-refresh systemd timer is now set to trigger once per hour, and several other fixes were merged into this release.

When it comes to new device support with Fwupd 1.8.15, this open-source firmware updating utility continues adding support for more Logitech Unifying receivers, the Nordic Semiconductor MCUboot is now supported, and the nRF52 Desktop Keyboard is also now supported. The nRF52 Desktop Keyboard is part of the Nordic Semiconductor reference design for Blueooth LE keyboards.

Fwupd on Ubuntu


Some of the Logitech device particulars now supported are for the Logitech Unifying Receivers with Texas Pico and other TI controller. There is also now support for Logitech Tap devices that are for Logitech video collaboration products. It's nice seeing that work come from a Logitech engineer directly.

Those building Fwupd from source can grab the latest v1.8.15 code via GitHub.
