FreeRDP 3.2 Fixes Wayland Client Scaling + Wayland Keyboard Handling Fixes
For those needing RDP remote access support such as with Windows systems, FreeRDP remains one of the best solutions out there. With FreeRDP 3.2 it's in even better shape especially for modern Linux desktops powered by Wayland. Among the Wayland fixes are for improving keyboard handling and also fixing Wayland client scaling. There is also a fix so Wayland support is left enabled on BSD systems where available.
FreeRDP 3.2 also improves Kerberos error logging, improves mac client keyboard handling, a new option to run client dynamic channel synchronous, other logging enhancements, and other changes.
Downloads and more information on FreeRDP 3.2 via GitHub.