FreeRDP 3.2 Fixes Wayland Client Scaling + Wayland Keyboard Handling Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 January 2024 at 06:02 AM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Following last month's FreeRDP 3.0 release with many improvements for this Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) implementation, FreeRDP 3.2 is out today with a number of fixes -- especially as it pertains to Wayland support.

For those needing RDP remote access support such as with Windows systems, FreeRDP remains one of the best solutions out there. With FreeRDP 3.2 it's in even better shape especially for modern Linux desktops powered by Wayland. Among the Wayland fixes are for improving keyboard handling and also fixing Wayland client scaling. There is also a fix so Wayland support is left enabled on BSD systems where available.

FreeRDP logo


FreeRDP 3.2 also improves Kerberos error logging, improves mac client keyboard handling, a new option to run client dynamic channel synchronous, other logging enhancements, and other changes.

Downloads and more information on FreeRDP 3.2 via GitHub.
1 Comment
