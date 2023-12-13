FreeRDP 3.0 Released With WebSocket Transport, Relative Mouse Movement & More
FreeRDP 3.0 stable was released today as this open-source implementation of the Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) for allowing nice remote access support.
FreeRDP 3.0 brings relative mouse movement support that is important for gaming via RDP, server-side MS-RDPEL channel support, clipboard improvements, fixed FFmpeg/AAC encoding, improved RPC gateway support, Opus audio support for GNOME Remote Desktop, server-side handling of the mouse cursor channel, AAD/AVX authentication, WebSocket Transport support, SmartCard authentication for TLS and NLA, full OpenSSL 3.x support, and numerous other features and fixes.
In the past two weeks since the prior release candidate, support has been added for AF_VSOCK, improvements to the new relative mouse input support, E2K CPU support in WinPR, Android mouse hover support, and other fixes and minor enhancements.
FreeRDP 3.0 can be downloaded from GitHub.
