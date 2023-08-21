Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
FreeBSD developers are looking at using the open-source NVIDIA kernel driver being developed by NVIDIA as an open-source Direct Rendering Manager driver that is out-of-tree, but not to be confused with Nouveau.
With that kernel driver they are able to provide this nvidia-drm-kmod driver on their own and within the ports collection for better integration with the kernel and those wanting one less kernel binary blob.
NVIDIA graphics on FreeBSD in general have been the best for years due to the quality NVIDIA Linux driver stack that offers similar features and performance to the NVIDIA proprietary driver on Linux and Windows. The Intel and AMD Radeon graphics support on FreeBSD has improved over the past number of years thanks to the ongoing porting of Linux DRM drivers to FreeBSD, but in terms of overall experience and support/features the NVIDIA Linux graphics on FreeBSD tends to be preferred for FreeBSD systems with monitors attached. This unofficial nvidia-drm-kmod offering once matured could further enhance the experience, such as better Wayland support.
More details via the FreeBSD Graphics Wiki and the nvidia-drm-kmod FreshPorts page.