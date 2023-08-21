FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 21 August 2023 at 06:39 AM EDT. 6 Comments
BSD
The new nvidia-drm-kmod is a FreeBSD port of Linux's nvidia-drm.ko open-source kernel module.

FreeBSD developers are looking at using the open-source NVIDIA kernel driver being developed by NVIDIA as an open-source Direct Rendering Manager driver that is out-of-tree, but not to be confused with Nouveau.

With that kernel driver they are able to provide this nvidia-drm-kmod driver on their own and within the ports collection for better integration with the kernel and those wanting one less kernel binary blob.

nvidia-drm-kmod


NVIDIA graphics on FreeBSD in general have been the best for years due to the quality NVIDIA Linux driver stack that offers similar features and performance to the NVIDIA proprietary driver on Linux and Windows. The Intel and AMD Radeon graphics support on FreeBSD has improved over the past number of years thanks to the ongoing porting of Linux DRM drivers to FreeBSD, but in terms of overall experience and support/features the NVIDIA Linux graphics on FreeBSD tends to be preferred for FreeBSD systems with monitors attached. This unofficial nvidia-drm-kmod offering once matured could further enhance the experience, such as better Wayland support.

More details via the FreeBSD Graphics Wiki and the nvidia-drm-kmod FreshPorts page.
6 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD 14 Alpha 2 Available For Testing - The Last Series For 32-bit Platforms
FreeBSD Working On Support For LinuxBoot, Going From 256 To 1024 CPU Core Limit
OpenBSD Finally Lands Support For Updating AMD CPU Microcode
FreeBSD Celebrating Its 30th Anniversary
FreeBSD Has A Great Start To 2023 With Numerous Accomplishments
FreeBSD 13.2 Released With WireGuard Driver, ASLR By Default For 64-bit Executables
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
RADV Ray-Tracing To Become Much Faster With New Driver Code
Mesa 23.1.6 Released With Many Graphics Driver Fixes