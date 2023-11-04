After A Delay, ISA Drivers Will Be Kept Around Until FreeBSD 15

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 4 November 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD
FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 was issued today and as a last minute change they have decided to keep (non-PNP) ISA and GIANT-locked drivers around until FreeBSD 15.

FreeBSD 14 had been the point at which they planned to drop ISA drivers and GIANT-locked drivers but their removal has now been delayed to FreeBSD 15. Some of the ISA sound card drivers, for example, though were already dropped during the FreeBSD 14 cycle. Several ISA drivers had been dropped already such as reports of some of the sound drivers not even being functional for over a decade. Yes, old Industry Standard Architecture hardware.

FreeBSD ISA driver removal delayed


This change delayed the overall removal of non-PNP ISA device drivers until FreeBSD 15.

Similarly, this change now reflects drivers with the GIANT lock will be removed before FreeBSD 15. FreeBSD's giant lock as the name implies is for locking the kernel to maintain concurrency within multi-core computing environments, similar to the Linux big kernel lock (BKL).

Besides reflecting the delay in removing ISA and GIANT-locked drivers to FreeBSD 15, FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 also has an OpenZFS update, and a Hyper-V emulation fix within QEMU.

More details on today's FreeBSD 14.0-RC4 release via the mailing list. The official FreeBSD 14.0 stable release is expected to happen around 14 November.
1 Comment
Related News
GhostBSD 23.10.1 For FreeBSD-Based MATE Desktop OS
FreeBSD 14.0-RC2 Pulls In OpenZFS 2.2, OpenSSH 9.5p1
OpenBSD 7.4 Released With New Hardware Support, Security Improvements
FreeBSD 14 Nears Release With Support For Up To 1024 CPU Cores, Updated Drivers
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 File-System Seeing New Improvements, Initial Recovery Support
FreeBSD 14 Beta Released - Initial WiFi 6 Support, Updated LLVM Toolchain, Fwget Utility
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7