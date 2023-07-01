Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
FreeBSD Adding More AMD64 SIMD, Continues Improving Linux Compatibility Layer
FreeBSD a few days ago published their Q3'2023 status report to highlight all the interesting development initiatives they've pursued over the past quarter. Some of the FreeBSD Q3 highlights include:
- The FreeBSD Foundation was helped along by significant donations from NetApp, Netflix, and ARM. So far their fundraising total for the year is $375,000 USD out of their $2.23M budget.
- The max CPU count on FreeBSD was bumped up to 1024 CPUs for AMD64 and ARM64 architectures.
- FreeBSD developers have been working to fill gaps within the FreeBSD desktop experience. This includes installation improvements and various new ports to enhance the desktop usability.
- Better support for OpenSSL 3 on the FreeBSD base system.
- The SquashFS driver for the FreeBSD kernel has been finished.
- FreeBSD's Linux compatibility layer for running Linux binaries has added support for additional system calls. It's now possible to use Linux rsync and debootstrap Ubuntu 23.04 on FreeBSD.
- FreeBSD has been making more SIMD enhancements for AMD64 with more AVX2, AVX-512 and more via x86_64 micro-architecture feature levels for various functions.
- The process to update the GCC default version to GCC 13 on FreeBSD has started.
The quarterly status report in full can be found via FreeBSD.org.