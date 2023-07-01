FreeBSD Adding More AMD64 SIMD, Continues Improving Linux Compatibility Layer

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 10 November 2023 at 06:19 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD
FreeBSD developers have been busy preparing for the release of FreeBSD 14 as well as making a variety of enhancements to this leading BSD operating system.

FreeBSD a few days ago published their Q3'2023 status report to highlight all the interesting development initiatives they've pursued over the past quarter. Some of the FreeBSD Q3 highlights include:

- The FreeBSD Foundation was helped along by significant donations from NetApp, Netflix, and ARM. So far their fundraising total for the year is $375,000 USD out of their $2.23M budget.

- The max CPU count on FreeBSD was bumped up to 1024 CPUs for AMD64 and ARM64 architectures.

- FreeBSD developers have been working to fill gaps within the FreeBSD desktop experience. This includes installation improvements and various new ports to enhance the desktop usability.

- Better support for OpenSSL 3 on the FreeBSD base system.

- The SquashFS driver for the FreeBSD kernel has been finished.

- FreeBSD's Linux compatibility layer for running Linux binaries has added support for additional system calls. It's now possible to use Linux rsync and debootstrap Ubuntu 23.04 on FreeBSD.

- FreeBSD has been making more SIMD enhancements for AMD64 with more AVX2, AVX-512 and more via x86_64 micro-architecture feature levels for various functions.

- The process to update the GCC default version to GCC 13 on FreeBSD has started.

The quarterly status report in full can be found via FreeBSD.org.
1 Comment
Related News
In Development Since 2019, NetBSD 10-RC1 Released As A Huge Update
After A Delay, ISA Drivers Will Be Kept Around Until FreeBSD 15
GhostBSD 23.10.1 For FreeBSD-Based MATE Desktop OS
FreeBSD 14.0-RC2 Pulls In OpenZFS 2.2, OpenSSH 9.5p1
OpenBSD 7.4 Released With New Hardware Support, Security Improvements
FreeBSD 14 Nears Release With Support For Up To 1024 CPU Cores, Updated Drivers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
Linux 6.7 Continues Work On printk Threaded Printing