FreeBSD 14.1 Bringing Reproducibly Built Kernels, OpenZFS 2.2.4

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 13 May 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
BSD
Following last week's release of FreeBSD 14.1 Beta 1, this weekend brought the second beta candidate right on time.

FreeBSD 14.1 continues working toward release in mid-June as this point release of the FreeBSD operating system to succeed last November's FreeBSD 14.0. FreeBSD 14.1 is bringing fixes back-ported from FreeBSD 15 development along with other changes like the date program now supporting nanoseconds, updated OpenSSH and other application updates, various device driver updates, and more.

With the new FreeBSD 14.1 Beta 2 release, there are some additional changes tacked on over the past week:
- LLVM/clang/etc update to 18.1.5

- OpenZFS update to 2.2.4

- Bug fix to the adduser utility

- Removal of remnants of portsnap

- Kernels are now built reproducibly.

The LLVM toolchain updates against v18.1.5 upstream are nice, OpenZFS 2.2.4 is good, and it's exciting to see the FreeBSD kernels are now built reproducibly given all the ongoing open-source efforts around reproducible builds and ensuring binaries aren't tampered with or otherwise altered.

Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 14.1 Beta 2 release via the FreeBSD-Stable mailing list. Look for FreeBSD 14.1 to be officially released around mid-June while until then will be a few more beta and release candidates.
5 Comments
Related News
FreeBSD 14.1 Beta Released For Testing
FreeBSD Working On Improving Its Audio Stack & Creating Graphical OS Installer
NetBSD 9.4 Released With Security & Stability Fixes
OpenBSD 7.5 Released - Faster Performance For Many-Core ARM Servers
NetBSD 10.0 Released With Much Improved Hardware Support & Faster Performance
FreeBSD 13.3 Released With Better WiFi Support, LLVM objdump Added
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
NetBSD On The State & Future Of X.Org/X11
Framework Laptop EC Driver Being Prepared For Linux
Valve Working On Explicit Sync Support For "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan Driver
GNOME Shell's Layout Being Improved For Smaller Displays
Zed Code Editor Making Progress On Linux Support
GNOME Took In $556k Last Year While Spending $675.9k