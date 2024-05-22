Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.45 Released For Supporting OpenJDK 22

22 May 2024
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.45 is now available as the newest version of this high performance JVM for Java applications.

Following the OpenJDK Java 22 release back in March with the final versions of the Foreign Function and Memory API, Unnamed Variables, and other new features, Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.45 is now available and targets OpenJDK 22 support.

OpenJ9 is now supporting the Foreign Function and Memory API as well as the latest iterations of Java's Vector API and Scoped Values. Plus a variety of other newer Java features are supported too like structured concurrency, stream gatherers, unnamed variables, the class-file API, and others.

Downloads and more details on this latest version of this open-source high performance JVM via GitHub.
