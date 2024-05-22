Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.45 Released For Supporting OpenJDK 22
Following the OpenJDK Java 22 release back in March with the final versions of the Foreign Function and Memory API, Unnamed Variables, and other new features, Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.45 is now available and targets OpenJDK 22 support.
OpenJ9 is now supporting the Foreign Function and Memory API as well as the latest iterations of Java's Vector API and Scoped Values. Plus a variety of other newer Java features are supported too like structured concurrency, stream gatherers, unnamed variables, the class-file API, and others.
Downloads and more details on this latest version of this open-source high performance JVM via GitHub.