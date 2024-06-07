Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Google Begins Upstreaming Fuchsia OS Support Into Mesa 3D
Google engineers have begun upstreaming "simple support" into Mesa for getting basic bits of Mesa building on Fuchsia OS with its Zircon kernel. This "fairly standard support" so far is around Mesa's utility code. Google engineer C Stout authored the code while Gurchetan Singh, also of Google, took to shepherding this code into upstream Mesa.
While this could open up the door to the open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers being used on Fuchsia OS, that would be contingent still on having the necessary kernel driver support too and the compatible winsys and other related code still needed. What Google is initially using Mesa for with Fuchsia OS appears to be around the Lavapipe software/CPU-based Vulkan implementation and gfxstream-vk as the Graphics Streaming Kit for serializing and forwarding graphics API calls. (Via this aging merge request from four months ago is their draft gfxstream code for Mesa albeit not yet upstream and remains to be seen if that code will make it in with its current form.)
This very simple and early Fuchsia OS support landed today via this Mesa merge request.