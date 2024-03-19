OpenJDK Java 22 Rolls Into GA With New Features

Oracle has announced the general availability of OpenJDK Java 22.

Java 22 ships the final versions of the Foreign Function and Memory API as well as the Unnamed Variables and Patterns API. Plus Java 22 brings region pinning for the G1 garbage collector, statements before super(...) are in preview phase, a class-file API preview, support to launch multi-file source code programs, the latest work on the Java Vector API, Stream gatherers in preview, the second preview for structured concurrency programming, and various other additions.

More details on the Java 22 general availability via this morning's release announcement. OpenJDK Java 22 downloads are available from jdk.java.net.

Also published minutes ago was the GraalVM for JDK 22 Community 22.0. The GraalVM update has experimental support added for the Foreign Function and Memory API on x86_64, Native Image improvements, many updates to Java on Truffle, new features for GraalVM's Python support, implementing most Ruby 3.2 features, and various other enhancements.
