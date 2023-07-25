EROFS File-System Adding DEFLATE Compression Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 25 July 2023 at 06:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
While the EROFS Linux read-only file-system already supports LZ4 and microLZMA support, Zlib DEFLATE support is also being worked on and could be introduced in the next Linux kernel cycle.

EROFS developers have been working on DEFLATE compressed data support for this file-system. DEFLATE provides better compression ratios than the default LZ4 format but at the cost of higher CPU overhead. Initially this EROFS + DEFLATE support will be treated as an experimental feature.

Another benefit of adding DEFLATE support to EROFS is that a number of options exist for hardware acceleration of the algorithm such as with Intel IAA/QAT.

EROFS


This commit in the EROFS.git "dev" branch lands the initial DEFLATE compression support. If all goes well it should in turn premiere with the Linux v6.6 kernel cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenZFS 2.2-rc2 Brings Linux 6.5 Compatibility Fixes, Other Bugs Addressed
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5
NTFS Driver For Linux 6.5 Brings Small Optimizations & Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
AMD CPU Microcode Will Be Getting Larger With Future Processors
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead