DXVK 2.3 Brings Presentation Improvements, More Game Fixes, "hideNvidiaGpu" Option
It's been nearly four months since the release of DXVK 2.2 for this Direct3D 9/10/11 API implementation built atop the Vulkan API that is used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) for enjoying Windows games on Linux. Out today is DXVK 2.3 as the latest major step forward for the project.
DXVK 2.3 is headlined by presentation improvements in being able to use the Vulkan VK_KHR_present_wait extension where supported. In cases of the Vulkan driver supporting this extension and the game running with vsync enhanced, there is the possibility of reduced input latency for some games. Frame latency events will be signaled now when an image is actually presented rather than when the rendering work is completed. This presentation work will also lead to more accurate DXGI frame statistics.
DXVK 2.3 also adds a new "dxgi.hideNvidiaGpu" option for concealing NVIDIA GPU presence and deprecates the prior "dxgi.nvapiHack" option. Plus DXVK 2.3 brings many bug fixes and a variety of game-specific improvements and fixes.
Among the games known to benefit from DXVK 2.3 include the likes of A Total War Saga: TROY, Far Cry 2, Halo Online, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Spider Man: Shattered Dimensions, The Sims 2, Titanfall, Tomb Raider Anniversary, and others.
DXVK 2.3 downloads and more details on this release via GitHub. The new DXVK release will presumably be rolling out soon with a new Valve Proton release for Steam Play gamers.
7 Comments