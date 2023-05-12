DXVK 2.2 Released With D3D11On12 Support, Many Game Fixes

DXVK 2.2 is now available as a big update to this open-source software for mapping the Direct3D 9/10/11 APIs to Vulkan and the first major release since DXVK 2.1 shipped back in January.

With DXVK 2.2 there is now support for D3D11On12, which is for allowing D3D11 devices to be created from a D3D12 device. This DXVK D3D11On12 support is managed by allowing the importing of the Vulkan device and resource handles created by VKD3D-Proton and then after that using the existing DXVK D3D11 implementation. This D3D11On12 support is needed for newer Unity Engine titles like Lego Builder's Journey.

DXVK 2.2 also brings Direct3D 9 partial presentation support, logging improvements, and many game-specific fixes and improvements. DXVK 2.2 addresses a few prior regressions, fixes various Vulkan validation errors, improved enumeration of DXGI outputs on systems with multiple GPUs, reduces the memory use in games where they create unused D3D11 devices, and then a wide variety of just game-specific fixes.

DXVK 2.2


Among the games seeing fixes with DXVK 2.2 include Far Cry 2, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, DC Universe Online, Cold Fear, and Battle Fantasia Revised Edition, among others.

The full list of DXVK 2.2 changes can be found via the project's GitHub. DXVK 2.2 will presumably get pulled into a new Proton update soon for Steam Play.
