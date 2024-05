- Add support for downstream h2 trailers and add an upstream h2 response trailer filter

- Add the ability to set TCP recv buf size

- Add a convenience function to retrieve Session digest

- Add body_bytes_read() method to Session

- Add cache_not_modified_filter

- Add SSLKEYLOG support for tls upstream

- Add Service > constructor for providing name

- Add purge_response callback

- Make pop_closed pub, to simplify DIY drains

Two years ago Cloudflare outlined how they began replacing Nginx with their own in-house creation, Pingora . Back in February of this year Cloudflare open-sourced Pingora and in April issued the maiden release of Pingora . Out today is Pingora 0.2 as the second release of this Rust framework that is already used in production by Cloudflare.Pingora 0.2 continues advancing Cloudflare's mission for it as a Rust platform for building fast, reliable, and programmable networked systems. Pingora continues to be optimized for security, performance, and customizability. With Pingora 0.2 there are a number of new features as well as bug fixes, code optimizations, updated Zstd, and other changes. The feature highlights include:Downloads and more details on Pingora 0.2 via GitHub