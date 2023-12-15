Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
A blog post now published by System76 shares their latest COSMIC progress as we approach the end of the year. COSMIC's latest additions include the ability to manage windows via the mouse, more COSMIC Text Editor features, multi-monitor improvements, the Wallpaper Settings panel has been fully implemented, better support for multi-window applications, high resolution scroll events are now supported, and single instance application support has been wired up.
The high-resolution scroll events support in the COSMIC compositor and Smithay are great to see merged as well as the multi-window and multi-monitor enhancements. The COSMIC Text Editor also continues to be refined particularly for IDE/developer needs.
Over on the Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS side, they've landed Pipewire 1.0, Wireplumber 0.4.17, the Mesa 23.3 graphics divers, and other updates.
More details on these year-end updates to Pop!_OS and COSMIC via the System76 blog.