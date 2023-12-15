Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 15 December 2023 at 09:25 AM EST.
While the holidays are quickly approaching, the System76 developers working on their Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution and new Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment haven't been losing focus. December has been another busy month so far as they continue crafting this new modern desktop environment.

A blog post now published by System76 shares their latest COSMIC progress as we approach the end of the year. COSMIC's latest additions include the ability to manage windows via the mouse, more COSMIC Text Editor features, multi-monitor improvements, the Wallpaper Settings panel has been fully implemented, better support for multi-window applications, high resolution scroll events are now supported, and single instance application support has been wired up.

System76 screenshot of the COSMIC Text Editor in current form


The high-resolution scroll events support in the COSMIC compositor and Smithay are great to see merged as well as the multi-window and multi-monitor enhancements. The COSMIC Text Editor also continues to be refined particularly for IDE/developer needs.

Over on the Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS side, they've landed Pipewire 1.0, Wireplumber 0.4.17, the Mesa 23.3 graphics divers, and other updates.

More details on these year-end updates to Pop!_OS and COSMIC via the System76 blog.
