Blender 4.1 Released With Faster Linux CPU Rendering & AMD RDNA3 APU Support

Blender 4.1 is officially out today as the newest version of this wildly popular, open-source and cross-platform 3D modeling software.Blender 4.1 brings faster Linux CPU performance, GPU rendering enhancements with Cycles, and much more. Some of the highlights include:- Open Image Denoise GPU acceleration for NVIDIA GPUs, Intel GPUs, and Apple Silicon.- Linux CPU rendering performance is about 5% faster than with prior releases.- AMD GPU rendering support for RDNA3 APUs.- The viewport compositor now supports Vector Blur, Defocus, Cryptomatte, and Keying Screen nodes.- Improvements to geometry nodes.- The Blender Hydra support now handles rendering particle system hair, improved support for shader conversion to MaterialX, and exporting of large meshes is now parallelized.- Blender 4.1 on Wayland now supports Input Method Editors.

Blender 4.1 can be downloaded from Blender.org . See the release notes for more details on the Blender 4.1 changes. Updated Blender benchmarks coming soon on Phoronix.