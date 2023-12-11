More Bcachefs Fixes Land In Linux 6.7

11 December 2023
Of the many new features in Linux 6.7, one of the items exciting Phoronix readers the most is the merging of the long-in-development Bcachefs file-system.

Bcachefs was merged for Linux 6.7, a secondary set of changes helped improve the performance with some important changes, and further fixes have helped stabilize this new experimental file-system option for the new kernel. Merged tonight were another set of Bcachefs fixes for Linux 6.7.

Bcachefs Kconfig


This latest round of Bcachefs bug fixes are for a rare emergency shutdown path bug, fixing some concurrency issues, a race condition has been resolved, partially fixing a rare transaction paths overflow, a rare deadlock, and other file-system fixes.

See this Git merge for the full set of now-merged Bcachefs fixes for Linux 6.7.
