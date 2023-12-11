Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
More Bcachefs Fixes Land In Linux 6.7
Bcachefs was merged for Linux 6.7, a secondary set of changes helped improve the performance with some important changes, and further fixes have helped stabilize this new experimental file-system option for the new kernel. Merged tonight were another set of Bcachefs fixes for Linux 6.7.
This latest round of Bcachefs bug fixes are for a rare emergency shutdown path bug, fixing some concurrency issues, a race condition has been resolved, partially fixing a rare transaction paths overflow, a rare deadlock, and other file-system fixes.
See this Git merge for the full set of now-merged Bcachefs fixes for Linux 6.7.