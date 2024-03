Bcachefs Sees Improved Journal Pipelining & More Efficient Discard With Linux 6.9

- Subvolume children btree; this is needed for providing a userspace interface for walking subvolumes, which will come later

- Lots of improvements to directory structure checking

- Improved journal pipelining, significantly improving performance on high iodepth write workloads

- Discard path improvements: the discard path is more efficient, and no longer flushes the journal unnecessarily

- Buffered write path can now avoid taking the inode lock

- new mm helper: memalloc_flags_{save|restore}

- mempool now does kvmalloc mempools

Earlier this week with the original Bcachefs pull request for Linux 6.9 Linus Torvalds wasn't happy with some of the code pertaining to spinning out a new library code so that it could be re-used by at least the XFS file-system. A revised pull request was since submitted without that library spin-out and Torvalds today went ahead and merged that updated file-system driver.The revised Bcachefs pull request without the library code that upset Linus Torvalds has been merged for Linux 6.9. The Bcachefs improvements for this kernel cycle include:The enhanced journal pipeline, discard improvements, and other optimizations are nice to see for this file-system that was originally merged back in Linux 6.7.The full list of Bcachefs patches merged for Linux 6.9 can be found via the v2 pull request