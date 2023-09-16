AMD Linux Gaming Performance Largely Unchanged With Linux 6.6 Git

With the AMD performance uplift on the Linux 6.6 kernel due to the EEVDF scheduler code, the workqueue enhancements for chiplet-based processor designs, and other improvements, many Phoronix readers have speculated over AMD Linux gaming performance improvements with this in-development kernel.

The AMD gains on Linux 6.6 with lower-core count Ryzen processors hasn't been as wild as seen as some of the large EPYC servers tested so far. In any event I did run some Linux 6.6 kernel gaming benchmarks with both an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.
Linux 6.6 AMD Gaming

Even with all of the Linux 6.6 kernel performance optimizations as well as the newest AMDGPU kernel graphics driver code, the Linux 6.6 performance in this testing was largely flat over Linux 6.5 stable.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Renderer: Vulkan. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

The lone exception was Counter-Strike: Global Offensive running about 7% faster on the Ryzen 9 7950X + Radeon RX 7900 XTX system when moving from Linux 6.5 stable to the Linux 6.6 development kernel... But in other games, including more CPU-bound scenarios, there wasn't anything close to a 7% boost seen by CS:GO.

Steam on Linux 6.6 kernel


In other gaming tests and graphics benchmarks -- from very visually demanding workloads to rather CPU-bound lightweight open-source games, the Linux 6.6 kernel upgrade didn't provide any real change:
GravityMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Renderer: OpenGL. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

GravityMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Renderer: Vulkan. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

GravityMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Renderer: Vulkan Ray-Tracing. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

3DMark Wild Life Extreme benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

3DMark Wild Life Extreme benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

F1 22 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Graphics Preset: Medium. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

F1 22 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Graphics Preset: Medium, Total Frame Time. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

F1 22 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Graphics Preset: Ultra High. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

F1 22 benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Graphics Preset: Ultra High, Total Frame Time. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

Unigine Heaven benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Mode: Fullscreen, Renderer: OpenGL. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

Unigine Heaven benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Mode: Fullscreen, Renderer: OpenGL. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

Some speculated that the EEVDF scheduling code would be a big help, but basedo n the initial results it doesn't appear to make a significant impact, at least for this test system.
Unigine Superposition benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Mode: Fullscreen, Quality: Low, Renderer: OpenGL. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

Unigine Superposition benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Mode: Fullscreen, Quality: High, Renderer: OpenGL. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

Unvanquished benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Effects Quality: High. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

Unvanquished benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Effects Quality: Ultra. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

Unvanquished benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Effects Quality: Medium. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

Xonotic benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Effects Quality: Low. Linux 6.6 Git was the fastest.

Xonotic benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Effects Quality: Ultimate. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

yquake2 benchmark with settings of Renderer: Vulkan, AF: On, MSAA: On, Resolution: 1920 x 1080. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

yquake2 benchmark with settings of Renderer: Vulkan, AF: Off, MSAA: On, Resolution: 3840 x 2160. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

yquake2 benchmark with settings of Renderer: Vulkan, AF: Off, MSAA: Off, Resolution: 3840 x 2160. Linux 6.5.1 was the fastest.

Linux 6.6 testing on other hardware and workloads remains ongoing at Phoronix.
Intel Announces Thunderbolt 5 With 120 Gbps Bandwidth Boost