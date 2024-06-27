AMD P-State Core Performance Boost To Be Merged For Linux 6.11
Linux 6.11 is shaping up to be an exciting summertime kernel cycle for AMD Ryzen owners. The newest feature now being queued ahead of next month's merge window is Core Performance Boost support within the AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling driver.
The AMD P-State CPUFreq driver is seeing a number of new features with Linux 6.11. Already queued up within the power management subsystem's "-next" branch for Linux 6.11 are AMD Fast CPPC for enhancing power efficiency in some configurations and various other amd-pstate improvements. Now on Thursday the AMD Core Performance Boost support was submitted.
These patches have been under review the past several months and allow for toggling Core Performance Boost under Linux for opting in/out of utilizing the processor's turbo/boost frequency range. This includes the ability to individually control Core Performance Boost on a per-CPU core basis.
This Core Performance Boost (CPB) support for the AMD P-State driver took fifteen rounds of revising the patches while now are ready for the mainline kernel. This pull request stages the AMD P-State CPB support ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window opening in mid-July.
Linux 6.11 for AMD users is also set to deliver more RDNA4 GPU enablement, upstreaming AMD SEV-SNP KVM guest support, and faster AES-GCM crypto among other general kernel improvements.
7 Comments