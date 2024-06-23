AMD Readies More Kernel Graphics Driver Code For Linux 6.11, Enables DCC For RDNA4

RADEON
On Friday more AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver changes were submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle by way of DRM-Next. We're nearing the end of feature work to DRM-Next before the Linux 6.11 merge window begins in mid-July while this latest AMD pull request continues preparing for upcoming RDNA4 graphics hardware among other changes.

This week's round of "new stuff" for 6.11 from AMD included a number of fixes, ranging from SR-IOV problems being resolved to power management related fixes and various other shortcomings being addressed. There have also been code clean-ups to the GPUVM TLB flushing, enhancing the firmware loading, addressing some code sanitizer warnings, etc.

When it comes to preparing for upcoming RDNA4 graphics processors, there are fixes to the DCN 4.0.1 Display Core Next IP block. Delta Color Compression (DCC) is also now enabled for the AMD GFX12 graphics IP block that is for RDNA 4 hardware. Delta Color Compression is important for memory bandwidth savings and ultimately performance.

AMD GFX12 DCC


That's a summary of the latest AMD kernel graphics driver changes being queued for Linux 6.11. See this pull request for more details. That builds atop AMD pull requests from prior weeks around more RDNA 4 enablement and other bits already queued in DRM-Next.
