More AMD P-State Driver Improvements Queued For Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 25 June 2024 at 06:49 AM EDT. 2 Comments
AMD
Earlier this month AMD Fast CPPC support was queued into the Linux power management subsystem's "-next" codebase ahead of the Linux 6.11 cycle. Additional AMD P-State driver enhancements are now deemed ready and submitted for staging ahead of next month's Linux 6.11 cycle kicking off.

AMD Linux engineer Mario Limonciello has sent out a second set of AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling driver improvements for Linux 6.11.
These latest "amd_pstate" driver changes include enabling amd-pstate by default in "shared memory" designs without a
dedicated MSR, extra infrastructure for debugging purposes, and various bug fixes. The driver also now honors a "default" Energy Performance Preference (EPP) value for those wanting to reset their EPP preference to the platform default.

As for now enabling AMD P-State driver use on shared memory type systems by default, that patch message explains:
"The amd-pstate-epp driver has been implemented and resolves the performance drop issue seen in passive mode. Users who enable the active mode driver will not experience a performance drop compared to the passive mode driver. Therefore, the EPP driver should be loaded by default at system boot."

Previously some CPU performance regressions were noted by SUSE and in turn preferred ACPI CPUFreq instead but those issues should now be resolved.

AMD Ryzen CPUs


More details on these latest AMD P-State driver improvements via this pull request. Still being worked on for the AMD P-State driver meanwhile is the Core Performance Boost and better heterogeneous CPU handling.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD Announces ROCm 6.1.3 With Better Multi-GPU Support, Beta-Level WSL2
Fedora 41 Aims To Ship AMD SEV-SNP Confidential Virtualization Host Support
New Linux Change Helps Ensure AMD Ryzen With NVMe Works After Resuming From Suspend
AMD Fast CPPC To Be Merged For Linux 6.11
AMD P-State Linux Patches Updated For Heterogeneous CPUs
AMD Posts New Linux Patches For Per-Core CPU Energy Counters
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
Fedora 41 Hopes The GIMP 3.0 Photoshop Alternative Will Be Ready To Shine
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
Fedora 41 Looks To Offer A KDE Plasma Mobile Spin
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47