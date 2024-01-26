AMD Core Performance Boost Patches Posted For P-State Linux Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 26 January 2024 at 12:28 PM EST. 6 Comments
AMD
While not quite as exciting as yesterday's AMD XDNA driver publishing for Ryzen AI on Linux, a notable patch series out of AMD today on the Linux front is enabling AMD Core Performance Boost controls within their P-State CPU frequency scaling driver.

This patch series is about allowing Core Performance Boost to be controlled when using their modern AMD P-State driver on Zen 2/3/4 Linux systems. Via a new sysfs interface at /sys/devices/system/cpu/amd_pstate/cpb_boost, it's possible to toggle Core Performance Boost in real-time within Linux -- rather than being limited to rebooting and toggling it from the BIOS.

Core Performance Boost is for allowing the AMD CPUs to operate within their turbo/boost frequency range. Most users will want to keep Core Performance Boost (Turbo Core) enabled, but those wanting to dynamically reduce/limit their processor power consumption will be able to toggle the support with these pending driver patches.

Ryzen CPUs


Writing "1" to /sys/devices/system/cpu/amd_pstate/cpb_boost will enable Core Performance Boost (CPB) on supported Ryzen CPUs while a value of "0" will disable the feature. Reading the file can be used for finding out if CPB is active on your system. These patches stem from this bug report requesting the CPU frequency / boost control support for the amd-pstate driver.

Those interested in this support can find the Core Performance Boost patches on the mailing list going through review. If all goes well this work could find its way to the Linux v6.9 kernel in the summer. Another feature for AMD P-State on Linux still working its way to the kernel is the P-State Preferred Core handling... Here's hoping both patch series will be ready in time for the next kernel cycle.
6 Comments
Related News
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
AMD Releases AOMP 18.0-1 Compiler Based On ROCm 6.0, Defaults To -O2 Optimizations
AMD P-State Preferred Core Support For Linux Tried A 13th Time
Linux 6.8 Perf Tools Add Support For AMD Zen 4 Memory Controller Events
System76 Thelio Ramps Up AI & Creator Performance With New AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs
Linux 6.8 Picks Up AMD CPU Optimization To Avoid Unnecessarily Serializing MSR Accesses
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Ceph Cluster Hits 1 TiB/s Using AMD EPYC Genoa + NVMe Drives
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements