Big Speed Boost For AES-GCM Performance On Intel & AMD CPUs Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 June 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
The patches recently covered on Phoronix for up to 162% faster AES-GCM encryption/decryption with modern Intel and AMD processors is now queued for introduction in the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle!

Eric Biggers of Google has been working on some big performance improvements. After recently working on much faster AES-XTS performance for modern Intel and AMD CPUs that was merged for Linux 6.10, he turned his attention to enhancing the AES Galois/Counter Mode performance.

This work is focused on VAES and AVX-512/AVX10 implementations of AES-GCM for up to 162% better performance. In addition to the new VAES and AVX-512/AVX10 optimized implementation, the AES-NI optimized AES-GCM has been rewritten. The big performance gains showed by Biggers are:

AES-GCM benchmarks


Very nice improvements for both encryption and decryption speeds.

AES-GCM AVX-512 and VAES implementation queued


The news today is the work has been queued into cryptodev. With it now hitting the crypto subsystem's development tree, it should be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.11 merge window in July.
