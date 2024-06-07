Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Big Speed Boost For AES-GCM Performance On Intel & AMD CPUs Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.11
Eric Biggers of Google has been working on some big performance improvements. After recently working on much faster AES-XTS performance for modern Intel and AMD CPUs that was merged for Linux 6.10, he turned his attention to enhancing the AES Galois/Counter Mode performance.
This work is focused on VAES and AVX-512/AVX10 implementations of AES-GCM for up to 162% better performance. In addition to the new VAES and AVX-512/AVX10 optimized implementation, the AES-NI optimized AES-GCM has been rewritten. The big performance gains showed by Biggers are:
Very nice improvements for both encryption and decryption speeds.
The news today is the work has been queued into cryptodev. With it now hitting the crypto subsystem's development tree, it should be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.11 merge window in July.