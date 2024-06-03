Up To 162% Faster AES-GCM Encryption/Decryption For Intel & AMD CPUs On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 June 2024 at 06:38 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
With the in-development Linux 6.10 kernel Eric Biggers of Google landed new AES-XTS implementations for much faster performance for Intel/AMD processors via new AES-NI + AVX, VAES + AVX2, VAES + AVX10/256, and VAES + AVX10/512 code paths. Biggers has since begun tackling even better AES-GCM encryption/decryption performance by leveraging a new code path to utilize AVX-512/AVX10 and/or VAES.

Eric Biggers on Sunday posted the latest iteration of his patches providing for greater AES-GCM improvements. Similar to the massive gains seen with his AES-XTS work, the AES Galois/Counter Mode improvements are also extremely beneficial. At the top-end, the new AES-GCM code can yield up to a 162% improvement!

This new AES-NI GCM code replaces prior code written by Intel and also addresses problems with the former code. Biggers explained in the patch series:
"This patchset adds a VAES and AVX512 / AVX10 implementation of AES-GCM (Galois/Counter Mode), which improves AES-GCM performance by up to 162%. In addition, it replaces the old AES-NI GCM code from Intel with new code that is slightly faster and fixes a number of issues including the massive binary size of over 250 KB. See the patches for details.

The end state of the x86_64 AES-GCM assembly code is that we end up with two assembly files, one that generates AES-NI code with or without AVX, and one that generates VAES code with AVX512 / AVX10 with 256-bit or 512-bit vectors. There's no support for VAES alone (without AVX512 / AVX10). This differs slightly from what I did with AES-XTS where one file generates both AVX and AVX512 / AVX10 code including code using VAES alone (without AVX512 / AVX10), and another file generates non-AVX code only. For now this seems like the right choice for each particular algorithm, though, based on how much being limited to 16 SIMD registers and 128-bit vectors resulted in some significantly different design choices for AES-GCM, but not quite as much for AES-XTS. CPUs shipping with VAES alone also seems to be a temporary thing, so we perhaps shouldn't go too much out of our way to support that combination."

The performance improvements for AES-GCM from this new code are very apparent:

AES-GCM benchmarks


Recent Intel and AMD processors are showing very nice gains across the board in the AES-GCM encryption/decryption speed. Hopefully this new code will be tidied up in time for the Linux v6.11 cycle later this year.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.10-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Linux 6.11 To Bring Nouveau NVreg_RegistryDwords Support, Intel NPU Enhancements
Linux 6.10-rc2 Will Fix Booting Intel Quark CPUs & Problems With Old AMD CPUs
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Linux 6.10 Supports NUMA Balancing For Multi-Size THPs
Newer AMD Radeon Graphics Cards Now Work On RISC-V With Linux 6.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support