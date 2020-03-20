os108 9.0 Released As One Of The Few Desktop Operating Systems Based On NetBSD
The os108 project is one of the few (or only?) distributions based on NetBSD currently providing a MATE-based desktop experience atop this BSD. The os108 9.0 release is now available that re-bases against the recent NetBSD 9.0 release while continuing to provide its out-of-the-box desktop goodness.

NetBSD 9.0 debuted a month ago with complete 64-bit ARM support (along with Arm ServerReady support and the like), updated graphics drivers, NVMM virtualization, Kernel ASLR support, native command queuing (NCQ) for SATA drives, and a variety of other performance and security enhancements along with better supporting current hardware.


Rolling out this week is now os108 9.0 as the re-base of this desktop OS atop the NetBSD 9.0 packages.

The installation and configuration process still isn't as friendly as most Linux distributions, but it does allow for an easier desktop BSD experience and an alternative to the multiple desktop BSD spins based on FreeBSD. More details on os108 9.0 via the project site.
