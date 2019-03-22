Peter Hutterer of Red Hat announced the release of libinput 1.13 Release Candidate 2 on Thursday as the newest test release for this input handling library used by both X.Org and Wayland Linux systems.
Libinput 1.13 will be released in the days ahead as the latest six month update to this input library. But with the time that has passed, it's not all that exciting of a release as the Logitech high resolution scrolling support as well as Dell Totem input device support for the company's Canvas display was delayed to the next release cycle. But libinput 1.13 is bringing touch arbitration improvements for tablets, various new quirks, and other fixes and usability enhancements.
With Thursday's libinput 1.13 RC2 release there is an additional enhancement of better triple-tap detection and tripletap-and-drag and similar gestures. This triple-tap improvement is coming as now multiple taps reset libinput's internal timer on release.
The triple tap improvements and other changes for libinput 1.13 are outlined via the RC2 announcement.
