iXsystems Announces TrueNAS SCALE As A Linux-Based Offering
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 June 2020 at 04:03 PM EDT. 4 Comments
BSD --
While iXsystems has been known as one of the leading FreeBSD-focused vendors with their various BSD-powered storage devices and servers as well as contributing significantly to upstream FreeBSD in addition to their former work on TrueOS/PC-BSD, they are now developing a new platform called TrueNAS SCALE that is based on Linux.

Back in March was the announcement of FreeNAS and TrueNAS unifying as the two FreeBSD-based NAS-focused software offerings from iXsystems. TrueNAS 12.0 is coming together while iXsystems also officially ended work on their TrueOS operating system (nee PC-BSD), formerly the best desktop BSD operating system. Now adding another twist into their software work this year is the announcement of TrueNAS SCALE.

TrueNAS SCALE is focused on scale-out, converged, active-active, Linux containers, and easy-to-manage infrastructure. But rather than TrueNAS SCALE being based on FreeBSD like the rest of their offerings, this platform is based on Debian Linux.

TrueNAS SCALE will be reusing much of the existing iXsystems tooling built up for TrueNAS, but at the heart is Debian GNU/Linux 11. TrueNAS SCALE will continue to promote the ZFS file-system via OpenZFS (ZFS On Linux) usage.

More details on TrueNAS SCALE can be found via the announcement via Kris Moore, the VP of Engineering at iXsystems. Quite a strange twist to see iXsystems offering a Linux-based platform given their nearly three decades focused on BSD solutions.
4 Comments
Related News
OpenBSD 6.7 Released With FFS2 Improvements, Better Raspberry Pi + PineBook Pro Support
OpenBSD Seeing Initial Work Land On Enabling 64-bit POWER
WireGuard Ported To The OpenBSD Kernel - Looking For Upstream Inclusion
DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 Released Due To HAMMER2 Bugs, Kernel Fixes
GhostBSD 20.04 Released With Fixes, Updated Kernel
NetBSD Working On Better OSS Compatibility / Translation Layer, Encouraging Native API Use
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Linux Work Culminating On A "READFILE" Syscall For Reading Small Files Efficiently
Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached