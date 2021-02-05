Zink Can Now Run On Lavapipe But You Really Want To Avoid It
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 February 2021 at 01:49 PM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
In addition to this week seeing Zink now running on NVIDIA's proprietary driver for supporting this Gallium3D-based OpenGL over Vulkan implementation, it can now run on top of Lavapipe as the CPU-based Vulkan implementation. But for end-users that is really something you would want to avoid.

With the newest Mesa 21.1-devel code as of today, there is support for running Zink on Lavapipe. Lavapipe is the software Vulkan implementation merged last year to Mesa as a CPU-based Vulkan software driver. So with the latest Mesa Git code, it's possible to route Zink through Lavapipe to ultimately render using the CPU.

This was added so Zink with Lavapipe can be used as part of continuous integration (CI) testing. But beyond that there isn't much real benefit.

For those wanting CPU-based OpenGL, it's better to just use LLVMpipe straight away and avoid the extra indirection and overhead of routing through Vulkan.

Even with today's greatest processors, the likes of Lavapipe and LLVMpipe are still painfully slow and not really relevant for much more than testing along a vendor-neutral code path or the likes of a fallback for a composited desktop. For those thinking they are going to be gaming using LLVMpipe/Lavapipe are dreaming with any mundane working GPU coming out faster in that case than today's best CPUs. In any case, fun to note that Zink can now run on Lavapipe just that you wouldn't want to be doing it outside of testing / CI purposes.
2 Comments
Related News
Broadcom V3D Will See Slightly Higher Performance With Mesa 21.1
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Has Been Picking Up More Extensions, Wayland WSI
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Get A Common Dispatch Framework For Better Code Sharing
Mesa Continues With More Optimizations For Workstation OpenGL Performance
Mesa 21.0 Gearing Up To Ship As Soon As Next Week For Latest Open-Source GPU Drivers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Try To Use Wayland By Default
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS"
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
Linux Kernel Orphans Itanium Support, Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Its Death
Ubuntu 21.04 To Turn On LTO Optimizations For Its Packages
Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions
Open-Source NVIDIA Changes Sent In For Linux 5.12