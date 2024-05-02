Mesa 24.1-rc2 Released With More Graphics Driver Fixes
Eric Engestrom has published Mesa 24.1-rc2 as the latest weekly release candidate of Mesa 24.1 as we work toward the stable release likely in the next week or two.
At the moment there are no open blockers for the Mesa 24.1 series to block the upcoming stable release this month.
With Mesa 24.1-rc2 there are several fixes to the RADV Vulkan Video code, a few Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes, a handful of Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver fixes, disabling parallel jobs by default for the Etnaviv NN code, and other random small fixes. Nothing too extraordinary this week.
The list of patches for Mesa 24.1-rc2 can be found via the mailing list announcement.
Mesa 24.1 has countless improvements to the AMD RadeonSI and RADV drivers, huge progress made on the open-source NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and a lot of ongoing optimization work with the Intel ANV driver as well as preparations for Xe2 graphics with Lunar Lake and Battlemage. Intel Arrow Lake graphics support is also good to go with Mesa 24.1. Mesa 24.1 also carries support for upcoming Radeon graphics IP, explicit sync support for Vulkan drivers, much better Asahi AGX Gallium3D driver support to the point of having OpenGL 4.6 capabilities, new Arm Mali GPU support within the Panfrost driver, continued Microsoft D3D12 driver enhancements, and more. I'll have up my usual Mesa feature write-up for the interesting 24.1 changes soon. As well, new Mesa 24.1 benchmarks to come on Phoronix.
