The New ZFS on FreeBSD Implementation Can Now Be Tested With TrueOS

It was recently decided that FreeBSD's ZFS file-system support would be re-based atop ZFS On Linux. That new "ZFS On BSD" implementation based on ZOL continues moving along and it's now easier to test thanks to iX Systems and their TrueOS platform.
With the ZFS On Linux code-base being more actively maintained and improved upon than the OpenZFS support within the Illumos kernel, FreeBSD developers are working on merging their "ZOB" changes with ZOL.
This new ZFS port for FreeBSD will already provide them with vectorized raidz, vectorized checksums, encrypted data-sets, project quotas, and other capabilities not currently offered by their file-system kernel driver.
While this new ZFS code is still very much a work-in-progress, the folks at iX Systems have begun spinning a daily snapshot of their FreeBSD-based TrueOS platform with the new ZFS code.
From zfsonfreebsd.github.io are now daily ISO snapshots of the latest ZoF code paired with TrueOS while disabling the "legacy" ZFS code. I'll add it to my benchmark TODO list soon to give the latest snapshot a whirl.
