ZFS On Linux Runs Into A Snag With Linux 5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 January 2019 at 06:46 PM EST. 11 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
While the Linux 5.0 kernel has a lot of enticing features and improvements, if you rely upon ZFS On Linux (ZOL) you will probably want to hold off on trying the Linux 5.0 release candidates at this time.

ZFS On Linux currently fails to build against the Linux 5.0 kernel sources. This isn't due to a trivial API change but rather the 5.0 kernel is no longer exporting the __kernel_fpu_begin and __kernel_fpu_end symbols, which the ZOL kernel module relies upon as part of the file-system's checksums.

There isn't a simple solution for this immediately, especially one that doesn't involve using GPL symbols, due to license compatibility issues with the out-of-tree ZOL kernel code. But surely with time and new code a solution can come about as it doesn't look like the upstream kernel developers are interested in any maneuvering to help out ZOL specifically (or rarely out-of-tree modules for that matter).

Linus Torvalds' second in command, Greg KH, had to say the following about his views about ZFS On Linux with the current issue at hand:
My tolerance for ZFS is pretty non-existant. Sun explicitly did not want their code to work on Linux, so why would we do extra work to get their code to work properly?

The ZFS On Linux + Linux 5.0 kernel issue can be tracked via this GitHub ticket.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Another Attempt At Adding Encryption Support To Btrfs
Fscrypt's Adiantum Sent In For Linux 4.21 For Speedy Disk Encryption On Low-End Hardware
Reiser4 Patch Released For Linux 4.20 Kernel Support Plus A Few Fixes
Reiser4 File-System Port To The Linux 4.20 Kernel
F2FS Gets More Fixes In Linux 4.21 With The File-System Now Supported By Google's Pixel
XFS RAID0 Benchmarks Across Twenty SSDs vs. EXT4 & Btrfs On Ubuntu Linux
Popular News This Week
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linux 5.0-rc1 Debuts With New Hardware Support, FreeSync, I3C, High-Res Scrolling
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome