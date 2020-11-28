Xilinx Continues Their Open-Source FPGA Upstreaming Push For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 November 2020 at 09:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Earlier this month we covered the news of Xilinx is looking to upstream their open-source "AI Engine" driver to the Linux kernel. This comes as Xilinx and AMD are working on Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) support for their FPGAs with AMD being in the process of acquiring the FPGA giant. Now more open-source code is looking to be included in the Linux kernel tree.

Sent out on Saturday were more patches around the Xilinx Alveo accelerator and the Xilinx Runtime (XRT) open-source stack.

Another set of eight patches were sent out building off their earlier kernel patches as they work to get the Xilinx Runtime open-source stack out there and the kernel portions mainlined. The current focus is on bringing up their Alveo PCIe accelerator cards.

The latest batch of 17k lines of kernel driver code can be found on the kernel mailing list where it's awaiting review and comments.

While there appears to be a newfound open-source push at the time while AMD and Xilinx are hooking up, going back to early 2019 Xilinx was looking to upstream their kernel code albeit at the time didn't make much progress and appeared to have stalled until now.

It will be interesting to see what AMD and Xilinx can do with the open-source FPGA ecosystem support in 2021.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.11 Adds "Magic" To Support Guitar Hero Live PlayStation 3 / Wii U Dongles
Pioneer DDJ-RR DJ Controller To Be Supported By The Linux 5.11 Kernel
Lenovo ThinkPad Palm Sensor Support Coming To Linux 5.11
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
Xilinx Publishes An Open-Source AI Engine Kernel Driver For Linux
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability