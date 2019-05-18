Xfdesktop 4.13.4 Released On The Road To Xfce 4.14 Possibly This August
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 18 May 2019 at 07:26 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.13.4 was released on Friday as the newest stepping stone on the long and winding journey towards Xfce 4.14.

Xfdesktop 4.13.4 restores the ability to move icons to other displays, matching the drag-and-drop behavior of Thunar, other clipboard related improvements, and a wide variety of other fixes.

Xfce users wanting to grab the latest Xfdesktop update can do so via git.xfce.org.

The 4.14 road-map does currently show a final Xfce 4.14 release around 11 August, but we'll see if that schedule is met this time. For that to happen they do have Xfce 4.14 pre-releases beginning this month. Xfce 4.14 is notable for seeing ports from GTK2 to GTK3, making use of GDBUS, and other changes.
