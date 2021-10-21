XWayland 21.1.3 Nears With Support For NVIDIA 495 Driver's GBM

The release candidate to XWayland 21.1.3 is out today with just a few changes but made significant by support for the NVIDIA 495 series driver GBM code path.
XWayland 21.1.3 is the next point release to this code that is spun out from the upstream X.Org Server for delivering standalone XWayland releases separate from tagged xorg-server versions. XWayland 21.3. has only a handful of fixes like an XDG_Output memory leak fix, fixed handling of 1-bit pixmaps in GLAMOR, avoiding possible integer overflows on large pixmaps, and other maintenance items.
But most significant with XWayland 21.1.3 is a fix for the GBM back-end to work with the NVIDIA 495 series driver. Released last week was the first NVIDIA 495 series Linux driver beta and with that comes the long-awaited GBM back-end for working better with upstream Wayland compositors and other Wayland software targeting jut the Generic Buffer Manager rather than EGLStreams.
This next XWayland release has a fix to set the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library (GLVND) library based on the GBM back-end name and a fix contributed by NVIDIA to use EGL_LINUX_DMA_BUF_EXT for creating GBM buffer object EGLImages.
XWayland 21.1.3 should be out as stable in the next few weeks while out today is the release candidate.
