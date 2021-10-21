XWayland 21.1.3 Nears With Support For NVIDIA 495 Driver's GBM
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 21 October 2021 at 01:57 PM EDT. 4 Comments
WAYLAND --
The release candidate to XWayland 21.1.3 is out today with just a few changes but made significant by support for the NVIDIA 495 series driver GBM code path.

XWayland 21.1.3 is the next point release to this code that is spun out from the upstream X.Org Server for delivering standalone XWayland releases separate from tagged xorg-server versions. XWayland 21.3. has only a handful of fixes like an XDG_Output memory leak fix, fixed handling of 1-bit pixmaps in GLAMOR, avoiding possible integer overflows on large pixmaps, and other maintenance items.

But most significant with XWayland 21.1.3 is a fix for the GBM back-end to work with the NVIDIA 495 series driver. Released last week was the first NVIDIA 495 series Linux driver beta and with that comes the long-awaited GBM back-end for working better with upstream Wayland compositors and other Wayland software targeting jut the Generic Buffer Manager rather than EGLStreams.

This next XWayland release has a fix to set the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library (GLVND) library based on the GBM back-end name and a fix contributed by NVIDIA to use EGL_LINUX_DMA_BUF_EXT for creating GBM buffer object EGLImages.

XWayland 21.1.3 should be out as stable in the next few weeks while out today is the release candidate.
4 Comments
Related News
XWayland GLX Path Enables sRGB Support
KWinFT Continues Working On WLROOTS Render, Library Split
Libinput 1.19 Released With Hold Gestures & High Resolution Wheel Scrolling
Wayland Protocols 1.22 Released With DRM Object Leasing Support For VR HMDs
DRM Lease Protocol Support Merged For Wayland For VR Headsets
SDL2 Lands Support For Client-Side Decorations On Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE