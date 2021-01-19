The domination of the open-source WireGuard secure VPN tunnel not only on Linux systems but BSDs too... WireGuard is now available on pfSense, the FreeBSD-based firewall/router focused software platform.
Netgate announced today that WireGuard is now available for pfSense. Following FreeBSD mainlining WireGuard support at the end of November, initial support for WireGuard has been brought to pfSense Community Edition 2.5 snapshots.
Those that transition to the pfSense 2.5 development snapshots this week can begin enjoying the WireGuard support, which like all of the other features can be controlled via the pfSense web interface with setting up new WG interfaces. The updated pfSense sources are also available.
More details on WireGuard coming to the pfSense BSD firewall/router platform can be found via the Netgate blog.
