WireGuard Restored In Android's Google Play Store After Brief But Controversial Removal

After Google dropped the open-source WireGuard app from their Play Store since it contained a donation link, the app has now been restored within Google's software store for Android users but without the donation option.
The WireGuard app for Android makes it easy to setup the secure VPN tunnel software on mobile devices, similar to its port to iOS and other platforms. The WireGuard apps are free but have included a donation link to the WireGuard website should anyone wish to optionally make a donation to support the development of this very promising network tech.
While WireGuard was removed from the Google app store completely, following the backlash the revised app was quickly reviewed by Google and is now available. But there isn't the donation link.
The link was removed and in looking at the latest WireGuard-Android code it remains out of there as to please Google with their payment policies.
WireGuard on Android can be found here. Lead WireGuard developer Jason Donenfeld commented, "We won't be making any similar changes unless we're certain that we won't be delisted."
Add A Comment