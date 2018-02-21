Wine-Staging Has Been Revived, Working Towards New Release

Wine-Staging has been a flavor of Wine popular with Linux gamers for often carrying bleeding-edge patches and other experimental work prior to being mainlined. But over two months ago, Wine-Staging went silent without any further updates. A few days ago the original maintainers announced they parted ways with the work due to lack of time and would not be issuing any new releases. Now there are new developers taking over.
Alistair Leslie-Hughes announced today that he along with Thomas Crider and Zebediah Figura are taking up the job of herding the staging/experimental patches into Wine-Staging.
The new source repository for Wine-Staging is currently being hosted on GitHub. They are currently working on re-basing all of the patches against the current Wine 3.x Git state rather than the old Wine 2.x code-base from months ago. There is a lot to work through due to the rapid rate of changes in the Wine code-base and currently the staging tree has more than 1,100 patches queued.
Once all the patches have been re-based against Wine Git and that it's building fine, they will ensure the functionality is working and then put out an initial release.
Once that initial release is out the door they will then work on reducing the number of patches they are carrying on top of Wine and also work on improving the links between a patch and an application/bug report. The new Wine-Staging crew shared these initial plans today on the Wine list.
